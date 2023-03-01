ABU holds disaster management webinar

More than 90 participants from 25 countries have taken part in an ABU webinar on disaster management.

Titled ‘Disaster management: simple steps you can take to avoid the hot-seat’, the webinar was livestreamed on 14 February. The presenter was John Maizels, a media consultant from Australia.

The webinar provided guidance on disaster recovery and business continuity for broadcast and media organisations. It looked at how to assess risks and the preparations needed to avoid disaster.

Mr Maizels drew from real-life incidents to provide participants with a wide range of tips on avoiding disaster and keeping the risks to their stations to a minimum.