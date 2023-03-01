info@abu.org.my

ABU Prizes 2023

ABU Prizes are the most prestigious programme awards in our region that honour the best Radio, Television and New Media contents from our member organisations. This year, entries are accepted from 1 March 2023 – 15 June 2023.

Categories

Radio- Drama- Podcast- Documentary- News Reporting- Community Service Announcement(CSA)- On Air Personality- ABU Perspective Award
TV- Drama- Documentary- Entertainment- Children- News Reporting- Sports- ABU Perspective Award
New Media- Digital Media

*ABU Perspective Award – A programme that best delivers the message of ABU perspective on the theme of global issue chosen by ABU members and illustrated through their local issue in any form.

Theme for 2023: “Green and sharing”
Building a green environment is a common aspiration, essential for the prosperity of civilization and future of mankind. It calls for global vision and sense of responsibility from all to ensure a brighter shared future for humanity and nature.

Schedule 2023

1 March                       Entry for ABU Prizes 2023 opens

15 June                        Entry for ABU Prizes 2023 closes

15 July – 15 August    Pre-selection Judging

5 – 7 September          Final Judging

October                       Award Ceremony in Seoul, Korea, as a gala event of the ABU General Assembly

Related Documents

About the ABU Prizes 2023

ABU Prizes Contest Rules 2023

ABU Prizes Entry Form 2023

Submission Guidelines_ ABU Prizes Digital Media Award 2023

Supplementary Form_Radio On-Air Personality 2023

Past Award Winners

ABU Prizes Award Ceremony 2022

 