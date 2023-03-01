ABU Prizes 2023
ABU Prizes are the most prestigious programme awards in our region that honour the best Radio, Television and New Media contents from our member organisations. This year, entries are accepted from 1 March 2023 – 15 June 2023.
Categories
*ABU Perspective Award – A programme that best delivers the message of ABU perspective on the theme of global issue chosen by ABU members and illustrated through their local issue in any form.
Theme for 2023: “Green and sharing”
Building a green environment is a common aspiration, essential for the prosperity of civilization and future of mankind. It calls for global vision and sense of responsibility from all to ensure a brighter shared future for humanity and nature.
Schedule 2023
1 March Entry for ABU Prizes 2023 opens
15 June Entry for ABU Prizes 2023 closes
15 July – 15 August Pre-selection Judging
5 – 7 September Final Judging
October Award Ceremony in Seoul, Korea, as a gala event of the ABU General Assembly
