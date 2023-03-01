Friends and fans say farewell to RTHK’s Ray Cordeiro

Friends and fans of the late RTHK disc jockey Ray Cordeiro – or “Uncle Ray” – have bade him farewell at a memorial service before he was laid to rest.

The service took place at the Hong Kong Funeral Home on 23 February. Nostalgic hits were played and the hall was lined with floral wreaths sent by officials and celebrities, RTHK News reports.

Mr Cordeiro died on 13 January at the age of 98. He worked at RTHK for more than 60 years before retiring in 2021.

He was best known for his ‘All The Way With Ray’ show, which ran on RTHK Radio 3 for 51 years. He was recognised as the ‘World’s Most Durable DJ’ by the Guinness Book of World Records in 2000.

The service was followed by a private funeral and cremation on 24 February.

Listen to the final week of ‘All The Way With Ray’ from the RTHK archives here.