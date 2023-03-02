Concern over cost of broadcast rights for 2023 SEA Games

Southeast Asian countries are reported to be concerned that the cost of the live broadcast rights for the 2023 SEA Games are too high.

Cambodia will host the games in May and is asking US$800,000 for the broadcast rights but none of the participating countries, including Thailand, are willing to pay, Thai PBS WORLD reports.

An informed source at the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) said it could not afford the price because it did not know where the money would come from.

The source said the SAT would try to negotiate with its Cambodian counterparts to reduce the fee, adding that it was not known which TV channels were interested in buying the rights.

In the end, the SAT may have to seek help from Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan, in his capacity as chairman of the National Olympic Committee of Thailand.

The source pointed out that the host country normally provides live broadcast rights free or for a token fee of no more than $10,000. Cambodia announced in July 2022 that it would charge for the rights to help offset the cost of hosting the games.