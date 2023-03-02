Solomon Islands’ SIBC to launch TV station this year

The Solomon Islands national broadcaster, SIBC, will launch a television station ahead of the 2023 Pacific Games in November-December, which the country is hosting.

This was revealed by its chief executive, Johnson Honimae, after signing a broadcasting agreement with Solomon Telekom Company, RNZ reports.

The agreement would see the games coverage produced by SIBC aired nationally and internationally on the telco’s TTV channel and online platforms.

The MoU is conditional on the national broadcaster securing rights for the tournament from the Pacific Games organising committee. SIBC is bidding for the rights with its New Zealand partner MMG Communications.

Mr Honimae said he was thrilled with the signing as it showed a real commitment to ensuring the Pacific Games and the future SIBC TV channel were shown nationwide.

He said it had been decided that the SIBC television service would be launched in time for the Games opening ceremony on 19 November.

The technical equipment used for covering the games is expected to remain with SIBC as part of the legacy of the event.