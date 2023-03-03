DBS 2023 set to be a grand event

The ABU’s Digital Broadcasting Symposium 2023 has received an overwhelming response with delegates from 53 countries, representing over 225 organisations, set to be joining the event.

This year’s DBS will kick off on 6 March and the show will run until 9 March at the Royale Chulan Kuala Lumpur.

The symposium is back as an in-person event after a break of two years. This is the 19th edition in this series and this year the symposium is presented with the theme Back in Business.

The DBS2023 event, through its conference sessions, panel discussions, focused workshops and masterclasses, presented by eminent experts across the globe, will address challenges, find solutions and share experiences related to the digital transition, technology implementation, creative content ideas and enhancing user experiences.

DBS 2023 also comprises an industry exhibition showcasing the latest technologies and services from industry players. The exhibition is free and walk-in visitors are welcome.

The symposium, now a prominent event on the industry calendar, provides international and regional exposure to ABU members and the media industry alike.

The symposium has five Major Sponsors: MCMC, iPSB technology, WorldDAB, Whiteways Systems and Telekom Malaysia. In all, it has a total of over 50 Sponsors & Partners.

The event features 12 conference sessions, nine workshops and five masterclass sessions as well as an exhibition with close to 40 companies showcasing their products and solutions.

The event is being joined by over 90 speakers and experts from around the globe who will join the discussions sharing their experiences and expertise.

The detailed event programme and a list of the speakers are available at www.abu.org.my/dbsymposium.