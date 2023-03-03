Leading industry players are key partners at DBS 2023

The ABU Digital Broadcasting Symposium 2023 has more than 50 Sponsors and Partners from the media and entertainment industry.

Most of these leading industry players have been regular contributor to the DBS event and will actively engage in workshops, conference sessions and the exhibition.

The symposium is joined with five Major Sponsors: Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), iPSB technology and Telekom Malaysia from Malaysia, Whiteways Systems from Singapore and the WorldDAB forum.

The exhibition will highlight the latest technologies and services from manufacturers and service providers. Close to 40 leading companies are showcasing their products and solutions in 45 booth stands. The exhibition is free and walk-in visitors are welcome.

The event has received an overwhelming response so far this year with close to 700 delegates from 53 countries, representing over 225 organisations, set to be joining the event.

All participants are central to the symposium’s success and the ABU looks forward to welcoming them.