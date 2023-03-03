Malaysia’s Media Prima records net profit in 2022

Malaysian media group Media Prima Berhad recorded a net profit of RM53.9 million (US$12 million) for the year ending 31 December 2022.

It was the group’s second consecutive year of profit and was 4 percent higher than the net profit it recorded in 2021.

Its broadcasting businesses, Media Prima Television Networks and Media Prima Audio, recorded a profit after tax of RM68 million (US$15.15) in 2022, based on revenue of RM471 million.

The group said Media Prima Television Networks remained the most watched network in Malaysia, with TV3 and 8TV growing their reach to over 32 percent and 42 percent of the Malay and Chinese audiences respectively in the 12 months.

Overall, Media Prima Television Networks reached over 36 percent of Malaysia’s broadcast audience.

Datuk Seri Syed Hussian Aljunid, Group Chairman of Media Prima, said: “We are pleased with our 12 months performance which reaffirms the resilience of the group in the face of headwinds.

“Moving forward, we will be focusing on our three-year business plan to take Media Prima to greater heights, and we will keep a close watch on operational efficiencies to ensure long-term shareholder value.”