New Zealand’s Sky TV plans to outsource jobs

(Photo: Sky TV)

New Zealand pay-TV company Sky TV has said it plans to cut some jobs in the country as it outsources roles to India and the Philippines.

Sky chief executive Sophie Moloney said the proposal would result in some of Sky’s work in technology and content operations being outsourced to experienced international provider Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), TVNZ’s 1 News reports.

TCS is an India based information technology services and consulting company

In customer care, Sky TV said it would adopt a hybrid model, with one third of its team based in New Zealand and two-thirds in the Philippines.

It said the proposal would see “over 100 roles” retained in its New Zealand call centre, while “around 200” roles would be created in the Philippines to deal with “more straightforward” inquiries.

Sky TV provides pay television services via satellite, media streaming services and broadband internet services. It has no connection with the UK’s Sky Group or Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp.