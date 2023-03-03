Pebble to take part in ABU DBS 2023

Pebble, the leading automation, content management and integrated channel specialist, will be at the ABU’s Digital Broadcasting Symposium 2023 in Kuala Lumpur.

The company says its presence at the show will strengthen its relationships with local partners and highlight its long-term vision and strategy for the region.

Pebble will be showcasing demos of its integrated solutions services including its market-leading playout automation and integrated channel solutions, as well as its award-winning IP connection management tool, Pebble Control, and monitoring tool Pebble Remote.

DBS will take place at The Royale Chulan Kuala Lumpur on 6-9 March. Pebble will be at stand #42-43 with its channel partner in Malaysia, Tiara Vision.

