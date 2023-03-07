DBS 2023 kicks off with pre-conference workshops

The ABU Digital Broadcasting Symposium 2023 kicked off on 6 March with two pre-conference workshops at the Royale Chulan Kuala Lumpur.

The workshop session in the morning was run by IPSB Technology and its partners on the topic of Monetization: How Broadcasters Can Leverage Adtech.

The afternoon session titled Economics, Environment, Emergency – Driving the Case For DAB+ was conducted by a panel of seven speakers representing the WorldDAB forum. Each session saw the attendance of about 200 delegates.

The theme of the symposium this year is ‘Back in Business’. This is the 19th year running for this annual event staged by the ABU to help the broadcasting and media industry.

The annual flagship event organised by ABU Technology will run until 9 March. Over 700 delegates from more than 53 countries representing more than 225 organisations have registered to the event. In all, it has a total of 53 Sponsors, Exhibitors and Media Partners. These include nine Workshop Sponsors, 33 Exhibitors and four Media Partners.

The detailed programme and a list of the speakers and exhibitors are available at www.abu.org.my/dbsymposium.