DW Novosti expands to 7 days a week

(Image: DW)

Germany’s international broadcaster Deutsche Welle has expanded its Russian-language DW Novosti video news format to seven days a week.

From 4 March, the 30-minute video news format is available on weekends and holidays in addition to weekdays, providing even more up-to-the-minute and in-depth coverage.

Journalists Yana Karpova and Gleb Gavrik have joined the team of hosts. The two, along with Elena Barysheva, presenter of the Russian edition of DW’s talk show To the Point, will alternate hosting the programme on weekends and holidays.

DW Novosti livestreams daily on YouTube and Facebook, averaging about 500,000 viewers on weekdays.

In early February 2022, the Russian authorities closed DW’s Moscow bureau and revoked the accreditation of its local staff. It also blocked DW’s broadcasts in Russia in the weeks following Russia’s attack on Ukraine in late February 2022.

For more information visit the DW Novosti website, YouTube and Instagram.