Broadcasters ‘must review their business models’

Broadcasting organisations in Malaysia need to review and re-coordinate their business models to meet the changes in the industry, the Communications and Digital Minister, Fahmi Fadzil, has said.

Mr Fahmi was speaking to reporters after opening the ABU Digital Broadcasting Symposium in Kuala Lumpur on 7 March.

He said it was important to ensure there was no negative impact on media organisations, especially in the broadcasting industry, with the shift to digital platforms and shrinking advertising revenue, Bernama news agency reports.

“I have met and discussed with various parties. This is a big issue because, in terms of advertising expenditure, which used to be very helpful for the operation of media companies, it is shrinking now.”

DBS 2023 took place on 6-9 March at The Royale Chulan Hotel with the theme ‘Back in Business’ after being held online for the past two years.

The symposium was attended by delegates from more than 53 countries representing more than 225 organisations.

It comprised a three-day conference, nine workshops and an industry exhibition showcasing the latest technologies and services.