Japanese broadcasters mark International Women’s Day

Broadcasters in Japan are celebrating International Women’s Day, which fell on 8 March.

The public broadcaster NHK has joined with six commercial broadcasters – TBS, Nippon TV, TV Asahi, TV Tokyo, Fuji Television and MX TV – and the UN Population Fund (UNFPA) on #Because It’s My Body, a collaboration campaign to mark the day. It will continue until April.

The activity lineup includes all kinds of genres, from dramas to documentaries, news and children’s educational programmes.

Topics of different themes are covered from periods, menopause, abortion and sex education to historical figures who fought for women’s rights and current pioneers who are struggling to better the lives of women and others.

This initiative started in 2022, sharing information on women’s health and other issues, and returned in the spring of 2023 from February to April.