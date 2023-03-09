Programme launched to empower Fiji women journalists

(Photo: FBC)

A pilot programme has been launched to provide mentoring and online training for women journalists in Fiji, with the support of Australia’s national broadcaster, the ABC.

The initiative aims to empower women in Fiji’s media industry to advance their careers and take on leadership roles, FBC News reports.

Women in Media Fiji (WiM Fiji) has launched the programme in collaboration with the Pacific Media Assistance Scheme (PACMAS) and Women in Media Australia (WiM Australia).

The programme also seeks to connect media women in Fiji with those in other Pacific nations, including Australia.

WiM Fiji Lead Coordinator Rosi Doviverata said the mentoring programme aimed to create a stronger voice for media women in Fiji, help them support each other and address gender inequity issues.

The programme is funded by Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) and managed by ABC International Development under the PACMAS scheme.

Women working full-time in mainstream newsrooms in Fiji can apply to be mentored by senior journalists in Fiji and from the wider Pacific with at least five years of experience in the industry.

The launch of the programme came in the lead-up to International Women’s Day, which was celebrated on 8 March.