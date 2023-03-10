Developing staff skills a priority, says Qatar’s QMC

(Photo: The Peninsula)

The Qatar Media Corporation says one if its priorities is to develop the planning and executive skills of its staff.

Its CEO, Sheikh Abdelaziz Bin Thani Al-Thani, affirmed the corporation’s full support for Qatari creative talents by harnessing all possible means for development and empowerment, The Peninsula reports.

He made the statement on the sidelines of a strategic planning training programme in Doha.

The programme comes within QMC’s framework to plan, prepare, and implement professional long-term programmes for staff, to enhance their ability to supervise departmental projects and review project plans, as well as their implementation and monitoring mechanisms.

Participants will be part of the team preparing QMC’s five-year strategic plan in accordance with Qatar’s third National Development Strategy.