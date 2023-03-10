Former RTM DG pays call on ABU Secretary-General

A former RTM Director-General, Dato’ Jaafar bin Kamin, paid a courtesy call on the ABU Secretary-General, Dr Javad Mottaghi, at the ABU Secretariat in Kuala Lumpur today.

The meeting came ahead of Dr Mottaghi completing his term as Secretary-General on 31 March 2023. He has served in the position since May 2010.

Dato’ Jaafar was one of the Malaysian national broadcaster’s longest-serving Directors-General, holding the position from 1988 to 1999.

He was also a long-serving President of the ABU, a post he held from 1992 to 1998.