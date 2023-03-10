Radio Pakistan marks International Women’s Day

(Image: Radio Pakistan)

A function to mark International Women’s Day has been held at Radio Pakistan’s Peshawar station.

Addressing the function on 8 March, Peshawar Station Director Syeda Iffat Jabbar said women were playing a vital role in the development and prosperity of the country, Radio Pakistan reports.

She said women were working shoulder to shoulder with men in all sectors in society.

Syeda Iffat Jabbar said Radio Pakistan was providing an equal platform to females to promote their struggles and performance in all fields.

The function included a dialogue session where women from various fields shared their experiences and roles in the formation of a constructive society.