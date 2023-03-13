CNN wins its first Oscar for NAVALNY

(Poster: CNN)

CNN has won the first Oscar in its history for NAVALNY, its documentary about the imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny.

The film won the Academy Award for Documentary Feature Film at the 95th Academy Awards Ceremony in Los Angeles on 12 March.

NAVALNY is presented by CNN Films and HBO Max and explores the attempted assassination of the Russian anti-corruption campaigner and former presidential candidate.

“NAVALNY, first and foremost, is about the passion, drive, and inspiring heroism of Alexey Navalny, who even as we celebrate this award continues to languish in a penal colony,” said Amy Entelis, Executive Vice President, Talent and Content Development for CNN Worldwide.

The documentary premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival, where it received the US Documentary Audience and Festival Favourite Awards. It has won several other awards, including a BAFTA, a PGA Award and a duPont-Columbia Award.