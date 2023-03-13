NBT Thailand marks International Women’s Day

(Photo: NBT World – screenshot)

Thai national broadcaster NBT provided comprehensive radio and television coverage of International Women’s Day on 8 March.

Its English-language international TV channel NBT World devoted nearly three hours of coverage of ‘Women & Innovation: Celebrating International Women’s Day 2023’ a special event held at Chulalongkorn University.

The event aimed to promote gender equality and inclusion in innovation and entrepreneurship. It featured special talks, panel discussions and networking opportunities.

Radio Thailand carried special programmes and news coverage on International Women’s Day in both Thai and English.

NBT2HD, its main Thai-language TV channel, also provided news reports on events being held to mark the day.