VOV Vietnam celebrates International Women’s Day

(Photo: VOV)

Vietnam’s national radio broadcaster VOV has held a range of events to mark International Women’s Day 2023 on 8 March.

The broadcaster says it always respects gender equality in its leadership and operations and celebrates the day annually to recognise women’s contributions to Vietnam and their status in society.

This year’s events included:

Inviting an expert to talk about the problems facing modern women, invite them to share their experiences and offer suggestions to better their lives

A photo session for all women in leadership positions on 8 March wearing áo dài, the national dress

A flower arranging competition on the same day at VOV headquarters in Hanoi. Each department had 60 minutes to arrange their flowers and compete for prizes

Additionally, each department celebrated its women employees in a different way but generally they were recognised during a party.

VOV has more than 2,500 reporters and editors working in 32 departments and channels and 13 overseas bureaus. The number of women employees is 1,200, accounting for 48 percent of the work force.