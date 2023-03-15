Prasar Bharati and Emirates News Agency to step up cooperation

(Photo: WAM)

India’s public broadcaster Prasar Bharati and the Emirates News Agency (WAM) have agreed to intensify cooperation in wide-ranging areas.

The agreement came at a meeting in Abu Dhabi on 14 March between the Prasar Bharati CEO, Gaurav Dwivedi, and the Director-General of WAM, Jalal Al Rayssi.

After the meeting, Mr Dwivedi said: “The UAE visit is my first official trip abroad as CEO of Prasar Bharati – an indication of the importance that we attach to our relationship with the UAE.”

He said the two sides had agreed to cooperate in areas such as joint production, content sharing, training in media and technology, and expanding the presence of Doordarshan, India’s state television channel, in the UAE.

Mr Al Rayssi said: “As the historical partnership between the UAE and India is witnessing unprecedented progress in all sectors at the moment, the cooperation between the two state-owned media organisations will give a fillip to that momentum.

“Apart from exchanging credible and authentic news for audiences in both countries, our cooperation will further help strengthen centuries-old people-to-people relations as well.”

The Prasar Bharati delegation included the Additional Director General, Sunil, who is also Vice-President of the ABU.