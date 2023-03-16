Experts advise on building sustainable media

Public service media leaders from the Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa have shared their visions of the future to help chart the way ahead for media in the years ahead.

At the 2023 ABU-Rai Days dialogue in Florence, Italy, a Superpanel hosted by RAI President Marinella Soldi addressed the topic: A Sustainable Next Generation Ecosystem.

“At RAI we divided the world into on-screen and off-screen,” Ms Soldi said. “Off-screen is governance and how we manage the business. On-screen is what we produce. We then approach our work through these lenses, it helps us be clear about what we do; we look through these lenses for sustainability too.”

ABU Secretary-General Dr Javad Mottaghi urged public service media to continue winning the trust of the public, “because without trust we will not exist in the face of the many challenges facing us in this changed world”.

EBU Director General Noel Curran spoke about his union’s specific role and responsibilities. “We have news and current affairs responsibilities, but sometimes we report too much and explain too little,” he said. “Explaining requires an investment in expertise, plus creativity and education, not just covering the day-to-day and week-to-week news events.”