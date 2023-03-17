ABC’s Tracey Holmes wins lifetime achievement award

(Photo: ABC)

ABC journalist and presenter Tracey Holmes has been honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Australian Sports Commission (ASC) Media Awards on 15 March.

Ms Holmes began her career with the ABC in 1989, hosting Grandstand, and went on to work in radio and television around the world, including covering 14 Olympic Games.

She is presenter of ABC’s The Ticket, a weekly in-depth analysis of the major issues in sports business, politics and governance.

Ms Holmes said: “To be honest, this award is not because of any achievement on my part, but the absolutely privileged position I found myself in that has enabled me to play a part in being a witness to history in telling the stories of others.”

ABC Director, News Justin Stevens said: “The ABC is incredibly proud of Tracey. She started her career at the ABC in 1989 and her wonderful work over three decades has seen her become one of Australia’s most senior and respected sports journalists.

“She is a pioneer, a pathsetter and an inspiration to many, and this recognition is very well deserved.”