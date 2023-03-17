Registration now open for ABU climate action summit

ABU members are invited to join the 7th ABU Media Summit on Climate Action and Disaster Prevention in the Maldives on 9-10 May 2023.

The theme is From Atolls to Alps and Arid Lands: Communicating the Climate Change Challenge.

The summit is open to ABU members as well as members of its sister unions ASBU, AUB, CBU and EBU and its international partners.

Like all small island nations, the Maldives faces the existential threat of rising sea levels and more frequent, unpredictable and intense weather patterns triggered by climate change.

The aim of the Maldives summit is to address these issues and link climate action and disaster preparedness stakeholders to media professionals for collaboration and joint practical projects.

At the same time, the summit is an opportunity for media practitioners to learn first-hand of other stakeholders’ work.

A special focus of the two-day event will be sustainable tourism since, for the Maldives and most other Asia-Pacific countries, tourism is a key industry and a vital source of economic prosperity.

Register at http://cadp.abu.org.my

For more information, please write to natalia@abu.org.my or cadp@abu.org.my