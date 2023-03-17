SIBC signs contract to build TV channel

(Photo: SIBC)

The Solomon Islands national radio broadcaster, SIBC, has signed a contract with New Zealand communications company MMG Communications to build SIBC Television in time for this year’s Pacific Games, which start in November.

SIBC’s Chairman, Dr William Parairato, signed the contract with MMG in Honiara to pave the way for the supply of equipment and eventual installation from June this year.

As part of the agreement, MMG will also provide technical and production training to SIBC staff and prepare the station to broadcast a local channel featuring local athletes during the 2023 Pacific Games, which are being hosted by Solomon Islands.

The Prime Minister, Manasseh Sogavare, recently committed the government to ensuring the people of Solomon Islands have a local TV station in 2023.

SIBC has been a radio broadcaster for 70 years. While Solomon Islands has two local digital TV platforms, there has been no fully fledged local channel. SIBC TV will feature local news, current affairs, live sport and entertainment.

SIBC and MMG are jointly bidding to be the host broadcaster of the Pacific Games, the Pacific Islands’ largest sporting event.