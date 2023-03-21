Community broadcasters in Nepal to discuss key issues

The role of community radio in protecting and promoting local languages and dialects will be discussed when community radio stations in Nepal hold their national conference on 22-23 March 2023.

Organised by the country’s Association of Community Radio Broadcasters (ACORAB), the conference in Kathmandu will be attended by representatives of stations across the country.

As well as looking at the future of community broadcasters and the challenges facing them, other topics on the agenda include:

The role of community radio in covering disasters and epidemics

How to cover sustainable developments issues

Campaigning against gender-based violence

Helping end harmful traditional practices including child marriage, caste-based discrimination and the dowry system

Established in 2002, ACORAB represents around 360 community radio stations across Nepal.