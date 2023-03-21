Radio Pakistan marks Spring Festival with music

(Photo: Radio Pakistan)

Radio Pakistan has held a night of music in Lahore’s popular Jalani Park to celebrate the 2023 Jashn-e-Baharaan or Spring Festival.

The evening’s entertainment featured Sufi Islamic devotional singing known as Qawwali, which originated in South Asia.

For the first time, Radio Pakistan also set up a stall in the park to mark the festival, one of Pakistan’s main annual events.

The stall highlighted the broadcaster’s recently adopted technological advancements, job opportunities, training workshops, video podcasts and other key initiatives.

Well-known singers and musicians performed at the stall throughout the day.

Radio Pakistan reported that visitors expressed their appreciation for its role in promoting indigenous culture and music through its live programmes and social media platforms.