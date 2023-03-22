ABC Australia appoints Chief Content Officer

(Photo: ABC)

ABC Australia has announced the appointment of Chris Oliver-Taylor to the newly created role of Chief Content Officer.

This position will report to the Managing Director and be responsible for the new Content division created from the merger of the current Entertainment & Specialist and Regional & Local divisions.

Currently Netflix’s Director of Production for Australia and New Zealand, Mr Oliver-Taylor has been at the forefront of the screen industry, including previous roles at the ABC and BBC.

ABC Managing Director David Anderson said the appointment to this unique role came at an important time in the ABC’s history.

“The ABC Chief Content Officer is a role that requires leadership across all content platforms – screen, audio and digital – and must have the right creative approach to support the work of all our content teams and deliver for the Australian public.

“I am very pleased that a leader of Chris’ experience and calibre is joining us for the next stage of the ABC’s story.”