Agreement signed for school football World Cup

(Photo: ISF)

The International School Sport Federation (ISF) and the China School Sports Federation (FSSC) have agreed to work together on the ISF Football World Cup in 2024, 2026 and 2028.

The agreement was signed during an ISF executive committee meeting in Brussels.

It will see the ISF and FSSC work together to host three sessions of the ISF Football World Cup in China for athletes under the age of 18 from across the globe in the years 2024, 2026 and 2028.

ISF President Laurent Petrynka said: “The collaboration between ISF and FSSC is a unique opportunity to share expertise and to combine efforts for global youth sport and educational promotion and strengthening Olympics values”.

The ISF is an international non-profit sport organisation that acts as the umbrella organisation and governing body for national school sport organisations around the world, organising sport and educational events for youth from 6 to 18 years old. It is recognised by the International Olympic Committee.