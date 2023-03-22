Rights for 2023 SEA Games agreed in five countries

(Photo: The Phnom Penh Post)

Media rights for the 2023 Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia have been agreed in five participating countries, the organising committee has announced.

The committee’s Secretary-General, Vath Chamroeun, said that four foreign TV stations had purchased the rights, as well as Cambodia, The Phnom Penh Post reports.

Cambodian Sports Television (CSTV) will collaborate with National Television of Cambodia (TVK) to produce the coverage.

“Vietnam, Singapore, Indonesia and Malaysia have bought the live broadcasting rights, with CSTV acting as the producer and distributor,” he told a press conference in Phnom Penh on 16 March.

“Locally, the games will be shown live, for free. It is only overseas broadcasters that need to pay.”

The rights agreements cover both the SEA Games on 5 to 17 May and the ASEAN Para Games on 3 to 9 June.