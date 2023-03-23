Korea’s KBS to promote media ties with Rwanda

(Photo: KBS)

Korean public broadcaster KBS and the Rwandan ambassador to the country have discussed media cooperation between their two nations.

The discussions came during a visit by the ambassador, Dalila Yasmin Amri Sued, to KBS headquarters in Seoul on 21 March.

She and the KBS President and CEO, Kim Eui-chul, exchanged views on promoting media cooperation to mark the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Mr Kim said: “Thanks to the kind arrangement by the Embassy of Rwanda in Seoul, KBS and the Rwanda Broadcasting Authority (RBA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Media Cooperation in 2021.

“And we’re currently servicing our international platform, KBS World TV, in Rwanda. We will continue efforts to strengthen cooperative links between the two countries, particularly in the area of media”.

Ms Amri Sued said; “I’ve seen a keen interest in K-Pop in Rwanda. Rwanda is a youthful country. The modern and hip K-pop is just perfect for young audiences in Rwanda.”

She hoped KBS could deliver relevant programming on various aspects of Korea and Rwanda as part of the celebrations marking the 60th anniversary.