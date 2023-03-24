Australian commercial radio to aid mental health

The Australian commercial industry has launched a nationwide mental health initiative.

Launched on 20 March, the initiative, ‘You’re the Voice’, aims to help Australians who are in need of mental health or want to offer support to others.

It is supported by the major commercial radio networks SCA, ARN, NOVA, ACE, NINE and SRN, with an on-air education campaign led by Australian World music star and mental health advocate Mitch Tambo.

Eight national mental health organisations are part of the campaign: Beyond Blue, 13Yarn, Lifeline, the Suicide Call Back Service, MensLine Australia, Kids Helpline, Open Arms and Support Act.

The radio industry body Commercial Radio & Audio is coordinating the campaign.

“The You’re the Voice mental health initiative is the first time that commercial radio stations across Australia are coming together on this issue, which affects all of us,” the Chief Executive Officer of CRA, Ford Ennals, said.

“The campaign will run across the major commercial radio networks for four weeks and will encourage listeners to go to the Commercial Radio website to get contact details of mental health organisations.”

For more information see the CRA website.