Registration opens for ABU summit on climate action

Registration is now open for the 7th ABU Media Summit on Climate Action and Disaster Prevention, to take place in the Maldives on 9 and 10 May 2023.

The summit will explore the pressing issues of climate change and disaster prevention, and the crucial role of media in addressing these challenges.

With keynote speakers, panel discussions and interactive workshops, the summit is a unique opportunity to network with like-minded professionals and gain valuable insights into the latest trends and best practices in climate communication.

The theme for this year’s summit “From Atolls to Alps and Arid Lands: Communicating the Climate Change Challenge” reflects the interdependence of the world when it comes to climate change and that only together can we overcome the climate crisis.

The ABU Secretary-General Designate, Ahmed Nadeem, emphasised that media has a leading role: “Climate change is the biggest threat to humanity. It is not anymore something hypothetical that can happen in the future. It is happening now.

“We are living with the climate crisis and people have to deal with more frequent, more intensive and more unpredictable climate related disasters. Our duty as media professionals is to lead and change the narrative, make people act.

“We have to serve our audiences with high quality, accurate and relevant content for climate action and disaster preparedness and prevention.

“The summit aims to galvanise action from the members of World Broadcasting Unions and create a global movement to make change by keeping people informed and educated about climate change and its consequences for our lives.”

Register for the summit here.