Sri Lanka’s SLBC names studio after famous playwright

(Photo: Nissanka Wijeratne)

The Sri Lanka Broadcasting Corporation (SLBC) has named a studio after the famed playwright Professor Ediriweera Sarachchandra.

His widow Lalitha Sarachchandra was at Studio No. 2 in Colombo for the naming ceremony, along with the Transport, Highways and Mass Media Minister, Dr Bandula Gunawardena, and the SLBC Chairman, Hudson Samarasinghe.

Dr Sarachchandra, who was born in 1914, was a playwright, novelist, poet, literary critic, essayist and social commentator.

Regarded by many as Sri Lanka’s premier playwright, he produced several critically acclaimed theater plays in a career spanning more than 40 years.

He also worked as a senior lecturer at the University of Peradeniya for many years and was Sri Lanka’s Ambassador to France from 1974 to 1977. He died in 1996 at the age of 82.