TikTok sets its sights on the TV screen

TikTok is aiming to extend its reach into the living room.

The short-form video hosting service has set its sights on becoming a full-fledged entertainment platform catering to audiences across all types of screens.

Whether it is on a mobile device, cinema screen or TV screen, TikTok aims to provide users with an immersive and personalised experience that is engrossing as well as fostering user engagement and loyalty.

“Extending TikTok into the living room and onto bigger screens will offer people a new way to experience the entertainment, joy and creativity of TikTok,” Dan Page, Head of Global Distribution for TikTok, told APB+.

It has already launched the TikTok TV app in countries such as Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam and the Philippines. The app can be accessed on a range of TV sets.

In terms of formatting, most videos seen on TikTok TV will be vertically formatted, but Mr Page anticipates a shift towards more videos being made in the traditional horizontal format, specifically for TV.

For more see here.