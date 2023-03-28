ABC and SIBC sign new agreement

(Photo: ABC)

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) and the Solomon Islands Broadcasting Corporation (SIBC) exchanged a new Memorandum of Understanding at SIBC headquarters in Honiara on 28 March.

The agreement between the two public broadcasters solidifies their commitment to collaboration and support, with an emphasis on content sharing and media development programmes.

It recognises the crucial role of public broadcasters as cultural institutions that connect and inform audiences while promoting democracy. It highlights the importance of mutual learning and growth, demonstrating the dedication of both organisations to working together to serve audiences better.

ABC Managing Director David Anderson said: “The ABC is delighted to continue its partnership with the SIBC. The agreement strengthens media collaboration and exchange between the ABC and the SIBC through training, sharing media expertise and providing technical and programme support. We will learn from each other as we seek to serve our audiences better.”

SIBC Chief Executive Officer Johnson Honimae said: “The SIBC Board, management, and staff but more importantly our listeners, viewers and followers of SIBC radio, SIBC TV and SIBC online are so grateful to the ABC for agreeing to continue the partnership between the two broadcasting organisations by signing the MoU.

“With the digitisation of broadcasting, such a partnership as outlined in the MoU is the only way to go for a small broadcaster such as SIBC. We need the help of one of the longest broadcasters in the Pacific region.

“There is much to share including in the areas of capacity building, technology, and content especially as SIBC, after 70 years of broadcasting, is finally expanding into television.”

The SIBC intends to launch a national television service in time for the 17th Pacific Games in November 2023, to be held in the capital Honiara.