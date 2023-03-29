IABM appoints Fu Liming as Chief Representative for APAC

(Photo: IABM)

Industry veteran Fu Liming has joined the International Trade Association for the Broadcast & Media Industry, IABM, as its Chief Representative for the Asia-Pacific region.

Reporting to the IABM Head of Membership Engagement, Mr Fu is tasked with ensuring that IABM members in the APAC time zones receive the same high level of support and interaction as members in Europe and the Americas.

He was most recently VP of Sales for APAC at TVU Networks. He also served on the IABM APAC Regional Members’ Council between 2015 and 2020.

Mr Fu said: “Having seen the great benefits IABM can bring to its membership first-hand during the five years I served on the IABM APAC Members’ Council, I jumped at the opportunity to be able to spread the message more widely when I was approached about this role.

“I am very much looking forward to engaging with all our members in the region, and to opening more companies’ eyes to the fantastic range of services and support IABM offers to help them do better business.”

Mr Fu’s role also involves expanding IABM membership in the APAC region.