Radio Pakistan DG vows to modernise broadcaster

(Photo: Radio Pakistan)

The Director General of the Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation, Muhammad Tahir Hassan, has reiterated his resolve to set Radio Pakistan on modern lines through effective and informative broadcasts.

He said the national broadcaster had been effectively disseminating information on current issues, creating awareness and entertaining the public through news and programmes.

Mr Hassan was speaking at an award ceremony in Peshawar to honour the first woman station director of Radio Pakistan Peshawar, Syeda Iffat Jabbar.

He praised the work of Ms Jabbar and the station’s staff in promoting regional languages and quality programmes.

In her address, Ms Jabbar highlighted the key achievements of Radio Pakistan Peshawar. She said it had been broadcasting quality programmes on culture, religion, local languages and other current issues.