China Media Group opens museum on its history

China Media Group has unveiled a museum at its headquarters in Beijing showcasing the history of its development as one of the major broadcasters in the country.

In a speech on 24 March to mark the opening, CMG president Shen Haixiong said the broadcaster should continue to build itself into a top mainstream media organisation in the world in terms of its influence and make bigger contributions to China’s national rejuvenation.

The museum displays more than 2,000 items in the form of words, images, audio and video, CGTN reports.

They capture significant moments of reporting events, cutting-edge technology employed in special programmes and advancements in international communication, as well as the best-received programmes among audiences throughout the previous five years.

Lu Guoqiang, Director General of China’s National Archives Administration, hailed the museum’s opening. He said it was of tremendous value to build it and review China’s development and key achievements through valuable archives.