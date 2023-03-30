Commercial radio ‘most listened to’ by regional Australians

(Photo: CRA)

Commercial radio was the most listened to by regional Australians in 2022, according to data released by industry body Commercial Radio and Audio.

The data shows commercial radio stations were those most listened to in 26 out of 27 regional markets surveyed.

Over 5.6 million people in regional Australia listen to commercial radio each week, based on listening numbers from the 2022 Radio Audience Measurement surveys commissioned by CRA.

“Regional Australians are extremely connected to their community, and commercial radio stations are fundamental to that connection for listeners and advertisers,” Ford Ennals, CEO of CRA, said.

Listener numbers in 2022 grew in two out of the three major regional markets, with 9 more listeners in Canberra and 2.5 percent more on the Gold Coast. Audience numbers in Newcastle fell 1 percent year on year.

People aged 40 to 54 were the biggest streamers of radio in regional Australia in 2022, with 14 percent using smart speakers, and 38 percent listening via websites or an app.