Japan’s TBS to showcase 3 programme formats at MIPTV

Japanese broadcaster TBS will showcase three of its programme formats at MIPTV, the global TV market, in Cannes, France, on 17-19 April.

TBS said it would host an independent format pitch event, The Talk of Tokyo, to provide full details of the three formats. Two are new non-scripted entertainment shows and one a scripted programme.

The non-scripted formats are cash prize competitions – Kamiwaza: The Superhuman Skill Show and Outsing the Choir! The scripted format is the award-winning thriller, My Family, which is currently streaming worldwide on Disney+. All have aired on TBS to great success.

Goshu Segawa, Manager of TBS’ Global Business Department, said: “We were so overwhelmed by the quality and enthusiasm of response we received in 2022 when we launched LOVE by A.I., the world’s first dating show to use artificial intelligence.

“We now are very encouraged to present more of our most celebrated new formats. All three of these ideas not only bear the hallmark of the creative spark and fresh thinking that is now synonymous with our region but are surefire current hits on Japanese TV screens.”