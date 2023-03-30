Music icon Hau Latukefu hosts Radio Australia show

(Photo: ABC)

Leading Australian-Tongan musician and producer Hau Latukefu has joined the ABC Radio Australia weekly line up with a new musical programme, In The Fale, every Friday at 2pm Papua New Guinea time (4:00 UTC).

‘Fale’ means house in the Samoan language. Hau spins his favourite tunes to get listeners in the weekend mood.

In The Fale promises a mix of genres and eras to keep listeners of all ages happy. From dance hall to disco; calypso to country; reggae to roots; hip hop to house music.

“When you’re ‘in the fale’ with me, you will be hopping in the back of the ute, taking a journey through the musical landscape of a typical Latukefu house party,” Hau says.

Hau’s musical career spans more than 20 years as the front man for ARIA award-winning Australian hip-hop duo, Koolism.

He has also hosted radio programmes including 14 years at the helm of ABC Triple J’s Hip Hop Show and is a record label owner and mentor for emerging artists.

Listen to Radio Australia here.