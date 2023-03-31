ABS-CBN launches new record label

(Photo: ABS-CBN)

Popular Filipina singer Jamie Rivera has embarked on a new role as the head and creative consultant of Inspire Music, a new record label launched by media company ABS-CBN.

Her newest single, ‘3 in 1’, is the first song to be released on the label. It is available on streaming platforms from 31 March.

The new label will focus on inspirational music for listeners seeking refuge, motivation and upliftment through music.

Jamie, who is known as the Inspirational Diva, will also guide various ABS-CBN artists who are set to record music catering to the inspirational genre.

“Inspire Music is about inspiring people from all walks of life – to be inspired by the melody, by the lyrics, by the music,” Jamie said.