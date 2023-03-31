Deadline for 2023 T4P Media Awards extended

The deadline for submitting entries for the 2023 Together for Peace Media Awards (T4P Media Awards) has been extended till 15 April 2023.

The ABU/UNDRR T4P Media Awards are open to media professionals and organisations from around the world, not just ABU Members.

You can find details of the contest Rules, submission guidelines and entry form at 2023 T4P Media Awards – Second Edition – ABU.

The ABU/UNDRR T4P Media Awards promote positive peace. This is a concept emphasising the need to address the underlying causes for misunderstandings, tensions and conflicts by advancing equality and fairness for all.

The winning programmes will be announced on 10 May 2023 during a Gala Awards Night hosted by Public Service Media of the Maldives. The competition is attached to the 7th ABU Media Summit on Climate Action and Disaster Prevention to be held on 9 and 10 May 2023 in CROSSROADS, Maldives.

Please send your programme and filled entry form to T4PMediaAwards@abu.org.my via WeTransfer.com or other trusted transfer platforms.

Also, join us for the Summit in the Maldives by registering here: Registration – 7th ABU Media Summit on Climate Action & Disaster Prevention.

For more information about the competition, judging process and Awards prizes, please contact Nargiza Numanova, ABU SG’s Office: nargiza@abu.org.my.