Dr Javad Mottaghi completes term as Secretary-General

Dr Javad Mottaghi completes his term as ABU Secretary-General on 31 March 2023.

Dr Mottaghi has held the position since May 2010, with a career of more than four decades in broadcasting.

The Secretary-General designate, Ahmad Nadeem, takes up the job on 1 April.

Dr Mottaghi’s service of nearly 13 years has seen significant growth for the ABU in terms of both membership and new activities.

At the ABU General Assembly in New Delhi in November 2022, he was presented with a lifetime achievement award and appointed an ABU Honorary Councillor.

Dr Mottaghi joined the ABU from its sister organisation, the Asia-Pacific Institute for Broadcasting Development, where he was Director for 12 years.

From 1 April, he takes on a new role as an Adjunct Professor/Professeur Associé at the International Relations and Partnerships Office at HEC Montréal, a university business school in Québec, Canada.

