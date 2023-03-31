Global broadcasting campaign launched in China

(Photo: China Daily)

China has launched a global broadcasting campaign to mark the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative.

More than 100 video items have been selected to be broadcast on more than 100 overseas mainstream media and online audiovisual platforms this year, the China Daily reports.

A launch ceremony for the global campaign took place in Jinan, capital of Shandong province, on 23 March.

Most of the items will be shown on platforms in countries and regions involved in the initiative.

The campaign aims to share Chinese culture, display China’s image, deepen exchanges and mutual learning between Chinese and foreign civilizations, and promote mutual understanding and friendship between people of different countries.

An award ceremony for the 2022 International Short Video Competition took place at the same venue.

Beginning last September, the competition highlighting perspectives on China during the past decade saw the submission of over 2,800 works from around the world. A total of 100 videos won awards.