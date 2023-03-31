Living Black returns on Australia’s SBS

(Photo: SBS)

A new 13-episode season of Living Black, Australia’s longest-running Indigenous current affairs television programme, premieres on public broadcaster SBS on 17 April.

The show, now in its 30th season, will air on National Indigenous Television (NITV), a free-to-air channel that forms part of SBS.

Living Black continues to investigate critical national and international issues through a unique First Nations lens, through compelling stories told predominantly by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.

The new season includes a powerful investigation, uncovering serious cases of abuse of Indigenous families and their fight for justice, with more details to be announced in the coming weeks.

Presenter Karla Grant said: “I am incredibly proud of our talented team who have broken so many stories over the years. From regional communities requiring support during the COVID-19 pandemic, to revelations about Indigenous art theft, Living Black continues to be a platform for telling important stories from our First Nations peoples, highlighting voices that need to be heard.

“I’m looking forward to many more years of Living Black, and this new season will be incredibly memorable.”