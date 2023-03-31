RTHK launches initiative for would-be presenters

(Photo: RTHK)

Hong Kong’s public broadcaster RTHK has launched an initiative for people interested in venturing into the TV and radio industry.

To promote the development of broadcasting and nurture local talent, RTHK’s TV section has rolled out ‘In Search of English Programme Presenters’ to pique the interest of young people.

Elsewhere, RTHK Radio 3, the main English Channel in Hong Kong, is looking for new on-air presenters, calling for energetic, passionate and talented individuals to present on radio.

Both programmes aim to nurture young talents and unleash their creativity and potential, providing them with hands-on experience in radio and TV production.

They are open to people who speak fluent English. Given that experience is not necessary, students aged 15 or above are welcome to join.

See here for more details and how to enrol.