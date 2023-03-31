Singapore’s Star Awards set to dazzle

(Image: Mediacorp)

A record 75 artistes will compete for the most popular artiste awards at Mediacorp’s Star Awards 2023 in Singapore on 9 April.

The bumper crop marks a departure from precedence as Mediacorp does away with a preliminary shortlist for the annual awards. Instead, fans can vote directly for all eligible nominees.

Thirty-six female and 39 male contestants will vie for a coveted spot in the ‘Top 10 Most Popular Male/Female Artistes’ awards.

In addition, the inaugural Most Popular Rising Star award will see 39 artistes with five years or less of experience compete for one of three spots reserved for the stars of tomorrow.

The annual Star Awards are a platform for Mediacorp to honour and celebrate local creativity and talent. Since its inception in 1994, it has been instrumental in showcasing Singapore stories and nurturing talent, including the recognition of some of the biggest local stars.

SA2023 will take place as a star-studded concert at the Marina Bay Sands, with popular celebrity Matilda Tao and local artiste Lee Teng joining hands for the first time as hosts for the night.

Performers will include the famed Hong Kong singer Sammi Cheng and award-winning local singer and actor Jam Hsiao.

